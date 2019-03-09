LAKE PLACID — William “Bill” Brantley II was pleased with the events in court on Thursday. Judge Anthony Rittenour granted a motion to dismiss the case against Brantley stemming from a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission charge on Sept. 2, 2018. Brantley was charged but not arrested for hunting at night with a flashlight.
On the night of Sept. 2, 2018, Brantley and his minor son were frogging and decided to look at some promising areas on County Road 621. Brantley was in his pickup truck with his construction logo on the doors.
When the two pulled over, his minor son turned on a flashlight in the cab of the truck for about three or four seconds. Brantley told his son to shut the light off immediately, according to court documents.
An FWC officer was behind the truck and conducted an investigation. The officer did find hunting guns that were still in the truck from a previous hunting trip.
Brantley told the officer he did not know the guns and ammunition were still in the truck. Those items were seized as evidence.
“The judge threw out the case,” Brantley said on Thursday after his motion to dismiss was granted. “I was just frogging with my kid.”
Other items Brantley and his attorney raised were the owner of the caladium fields, where the traffic stop took place, said he had not seen a deer on that property in over 40 years. He also stated the officer did not take the “gigging” poles or dead frogs into evidence.
Brantley is relieved the six-month ordeal is behind him.
“I won in court but no one who ever has to go to court really wins,” Brantley said, referring to the considerable costs associated with hiring an attorney and other expenses.
The charge was a misdemeanor and would not normally be reported on by the Highlands News-Sun. However, Brantley is a public figure as president of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, member of The School Board of Highlands County, member of Keep Lake Placid Beautiful and a business owner.
