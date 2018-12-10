SEBRING — Susan Rankine and Pat Busko are truly the crazy cat ladies of Highlands County. Rankine is the president of the Heartland Cat Rescue and Busko works with her. Together, the women care for scores of cats daily.
The rescue is really a labor of love as both women are senior citizens and still work full time to provide food, litter and veterinary care for the felines who depend on them.
Caring for the cats entails feedings, cleaning the cages in Petco where some of the cats are adopted. It also means caring for a colony of some 60 cats behind the Sebring Square Shopping Center. This colony was one of the main reasons Rankine started the rescue 25 years ago.
“There were about 150 living back there,” she said. “It was really bad; there were dead cats in the parking lot because they were trying to get into cars. I had the numbers down to 22.”
Rankine said that people use the colony as a dump site for cats.
The Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of West Palm Beach gifted Heartland Cat Rescue with 100 cat spay/neuterings. The vet services must be used by the end of the year. Several cats have been taken already, but Rankine does not want to miss any days that they can take the cats to be “fixed.” The rescue is in need of volunteers who can make the two-hour drive with cats on a Thursday to a contact in West Palm. The contact takes the cats on Fridays to get the surgeries and returns them to the rescue on Saturday.
Recently, she has seen an increase in kittens and pregnant cats that have exacerbated the problem. Another contributing factor is the city ordinance that no one can feed the cats on public property or private property without permission from the owner. Heartland Cat Rescue has permission to feed the cats behind the plaza. She also keeps the area clean of paper plates and Styrofoam trays that people pass to the cats with food. The bowls are washed everyday.
They are not feral, according to the cat lady. They do not hiss or attack, she said. The rescuers are trying to make sure the kittens aren’t in the colony and they are also taking the adoptable cats and fixing them and putting them up for adoptions using foster homes.
“Most of the cats are very friendly; they were peoples’ pets,” she said. “The cats here are very healthy. I take them to the vet, they get fixed, micro-chipped, and treated for fleas. I get the cats tested a lot, especially if I think I see one getting sick.”
Rankine is very grateful for the veterinary care. She has a few items on the cat rescue’s wish list, including volunteers to help feed the cats and take care of the cats at Petco. The Heartland Cat Rescue’s website could use a volunteer to update and maintain it. Money is always an appropriate donation or paying down the account for vet care at Sebring Animal Hospital. Sebring Animal Hospital’s phone number is 863-385-6147. Cat food and litter are always a need.
For more information, call Rankine at 863-414-6500.
