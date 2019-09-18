By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — Those who visit their loved ones gravesites at Oak Hill Cemetery will have an easier go of it if Public Works Director Harvey Waldron has anything to say about it. Town Council members and staff are looking into the price of a concrete block building that would house at least one bathroom that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Currently, there is a 12-by-24-foot wooden shed to hold various tools used for funerals and maintenance. It is old and needs to be replaced. According to Waldron, it is packed to the rafters with necessary items.
“I’m surprised it hasn’t blown away yet,” Waldron said.
Waldron wanted a bathroom for employees and for the public while attending services. He suggested building the facilities to be ADA compliant at the beginning, rather than trying to retrofit a bathroom later down the road. He also suggested a male and female bathroom but would settle for one unisex lavatory if it meant getting one. The new building would be to the east, behind the mausoleum.
As it is now, any groundskeepers or maintenance staff members have to stop working and drive to a building to use the facilities. The system is not very cost efficient or convenient.
A perpetual care fund would be used to replace the portable shed. During the Town Council meeting earlier this month, Waldron asked for guidance in choosing a replacement for the shed in terms of size, bathrooms and material.
A metal building, however, would be in direct contradiction of the town’s ordinance forbidding metal buildings. Councilwoman Debra Worley said the metal building would have to be covered, so the council may as well go with a concrete block building.
Waldron recommended the concrete block because it would last longer.
“I don’t think there’s much of a choice in the concrete,” Councilman Greg Sapp said. “We force everybody else in town, I don’t think we have much of a choice if it’s in the town limits to put concrete in, then we have to do it. Doing a steel building is not an option for us, the way I see it.”
Councilman Charles Wilson III said he had no problem with the building and bathroom, but wanted to see hard numbers. Waldron said the most accurate estimates would be obtained by using an engineer’s design that he would obtain.
The council decided to move forward with a concrete building with ADA bathrooms and engineering drawings to return to council with estimates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.