LAKE PLACID — Terrence Arnold Bell, 72, of Placid Lakes, was arrested again Friday afternoon by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies. He was given additional charges stemming from a Feb. 9 incident involving a group of teenage boys riding their ATVs in his neighborhood.
Bell’s Feb. 9 charge was aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Bell is now facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and four counts of felony armed kidnapping, inflict bodily harm or to terrorize a victim; and kidnapping a child under 13 years old without parental consent.
According to the arrest report, four boys ages 13-16 were riding their ATVs in the neighborhood when they turned a corner and came in contact with Bell. He was blocking his roadway with logs.
The boys said they attempted to go around the logs. One of the teens said Bell pointed a gun at them and told them to get off of their vehicles. Bell allegedly told the victims they would not be going anywhere until the police showed up.
Bell called the Sheriff’s Office and was waiting for them to arrive. He threatened to shoot the children and the ATVs’ tires out if they tried to leave.
All four teenagers reported the same scenario to the deputies when they arrived. They all said Bell had a handgun and was aiming it at them and threatening them with it. One victim identified it as a black .380.
The four victims said they were afraid to leave because they were afraid Bell would shoot them.
After Bell’s original arrest on Feb. 9, he had a $5,000 bond, which he paid quickly. Detectives talked to the victims as part of the investigation and determined there was probable cause to charge Bell with the additional charges.
The Sheriff’s Office website showed Bell in custody on March 1 being held without bond. However, records show he was released March 2 after paying a $90,000 bond.
Assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker entered a not guilty plea on Bell’s account on Feb. 13 for the original charges. Bell has since hired Elton Gissendanner III, a private attorney.
The children did not receive any citation for riding their ATVs illegally.
