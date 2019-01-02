LAKE PLACID – Let’s face it, we have all written the wrong year on checks and correspondences after Jan. 1 of a new year. We giggle with embarrassment when we are caught doing it. Why? Probably because the changes of the year’s date catches us by surprise, even though we have 364 days of warning.
There is one place that still sees handwritten transactions that require a written date. The banking institution is notorious for catching date slackers and correcting mistakes. Vice President and Branch Manager Joann Chandler has been with Wauchula State Bank for nearly 50 years and has seen more than her fair share of wrong date offenders.
“The first two or three weeks of the new year, people will still write 2018,” she said. “When you have that happen, you need to reach out to your customers and ask them if they meant to write 2019. It’s about knowing your clients and customer service.”
It is possible for checks to enter a bank with 2018 still on them that were not written in error. Banks can still cash them if they are within the company’s guidelines. The uniform Commercial Code Annotations section 4-404 states a bank does not have to pay a check that is more than six months old.
“A bank is under no obligation to a customer having a checking account to pay a check, other than a certified check, which is presented more than six months after its date, but may charge its customer’s account for a payment made in good faith,” the rule states.
Chandler said customers need to be aware of their bank’s policy.
“We say a check is stale dated when it’s six months old,” she said. “Every bank is different and some stale date a check at three months.”
Those who still write checks are the most affected by the annual change, according to the banker. The online computer systems that many people use to do their banking and pay bills would catch an erroneous 2018. It would not let the command slip through its systems.
