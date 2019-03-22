SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health released the Community Health Improvement Plan for 2018-2021. The report is compiled of information from 286 residents of Highlands County residents that answered health-related surveys in the fall of 2015.
The CHIP summary gives health care policy makers a gauge as to the public’s perception of their access to health care. The surveys asked the participant to list their main health care concerns. They were also asked for input on creating a healthier Highlands.
“The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County is committed to working with our community partners to serve the needs of all people in Highlands County,” said Mary Kay Burns, health officer. “We value their contribution to the progress we have made together toward building a healthier Highlands.”
As previously reported, the majority of those who took the survey were concerned about getting any type of cancer. They felt there should be a lower cost health insurance to improve health and the most difficult health services to access were dental.
CHIP looked at the possible growth, ages and the gender statistics in the county for future health care planning. The county is made up of 48.7 percent of males and 51.3 percent females.
The surveys addressed race and socioeconomic statistics as compared to the rest of the state of Florida. Ethnicity and race are separate in this summary. Participants were offered the following categories for ethnicity:
- Hispanic or Non-Hispanic; people in both of those groups can identify as white, black or other non-white.
- The sampled members reported being 81 percent white.
- Hispanic or Latino makes up 17.4 percent of the county.
- African Americans make up 9.4 percent of the county.
The county’s socioeconomic indicators were below the state average in all six categories. “The unemployment rate increased from 4.8 percent in 2000 to 6.6 percent in 2016; it is, however, slightly higher than the state rate of 4.9 percent,” the summary states. Highlands County also has a higher incidence of people living under the poverty line than the state average. High school and college indicators are below Florida state levels.
The total population living under poverty line is 19.1 percent.
Those children 5 to 17 in families who live under the poverty line are at 30.3 percent.
Civilian labor unemployment was at 6.6 percent.
Average household income was reported at $35,865.
Percentage of high school graduates or higher is 83.3 percent.
Those who earned a bachelor’s degree or higher is 16.5 percent.
