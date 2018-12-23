SEBRING — The holidays are the perfect time to unplug from the digital world and spend quality time with the family. Kids love to create and there’s no shortage of craft ideas or materials than at Christmas.
Glitter and glue can open a child’s imagination. Add in pipe cleaners and googly eyes and you can open an entire new world; much in the way a great book can. So, gather the family and the glitter around the hearth and make a couple of easy, inexpensive and fun crafts. Did we mention cheap?
Parents and grandparents from the Highlands News-Sun staff have tried many of these with our own children and grandchildren. Some traditions have been handed down to us while others were started just this year from a search of the internet or word of mouth recommendation.
One of my favorite cheap and easy crafts was taking my mom’s old magazines and folding the top right corner to the bottom left corner of the magazine and crease the paper tight. Continue to do the same for all pages. When finished, pin the covers together and spread the pages to make a “tree.” Depending on the size of the magazine, you may want to add two or three together. Spray paint green or whatever color scheme you want and glue pom-poms and glittery bits to it — and ta da!
Editor Karen Clogston’s favorite memories involve creating memories with her daughter making applesauce dough ornaments. The following is her mother’s recipe and directions for the applesauce ornaments. Use equal amounts of applesauce and cinnamon. Mix together to form a ball. Then roll it out and cut your shapes — we like to make gingerbread men shapes! Make sure to create a hole at the top so that a string can run through it. Place them on wax paper and let them dry completely for at least two days. Once completely dry, the ornament can be painted if you wish. Put a string or ribbon through the hole at the top and hang on your tree or in the kitchen!
Sales account manager Vickie Watson recalls making egg ornaments when she was just a girl. These are also good at Easter time. Here’s how she did it. Take a needle and poke a hole in the top and bottom of the egg with a tiny nail or sewing needle. Blow the egg white and yolk into a bowl — save for making scrambled eggs! Thread a ribbon through the holes and roll the egg in glue then glitter, feathers or other fun materials. Hang from a tree or leaves.
Page designer Megan Smith enjoyed decorating her son’s stocking with him last year with glitter and glue. Her then 4 year old was a bit too young to write his own name, so his mom did it. The youngster then shook on glitter that stuck to the glue. After shaking off the excess glitter, his name was revealed and the little boy was thrilled.
Graphic artist Kathy Lowie has fond memories that involve pipe cleaners and red and white pony beads. Simply make a “J” shape with the pipe cleaner and alternate the red and white beads until they are fill the “J” shape. Crimp up the last little bit on both ends of the “cane” so the beads do not fall off. This can work for cross and snowflake shapes as well.
How about trying a new-to us tasty craft? Legals and Classifieds Clerk Janet Emerson tried out a new idea for the office Christmas party — a sort of antipasto Christmas tree with olives, cheese and pepperoni speared with toothpicks into a tree-shaped styrofoam form. She got the idea from social media. Emerson said she was surprised by how much work it was. This should be easy for youngsters with clean hands. Wink, wink.
No matter what craft strikes your fancy, the Highlands News-Sun staff hopes you enjoy Christmas with loved ones.
