By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Looking at the calendar, it may seem a bit early to start planning for Christmas. However, some things need planning and building, like floats and costumes.
While you may not be ready to deck the halls, it is time to sign up for the various parades throughout the county. With spots to fill and floats to build, there’s no time like the present (pardon the pun) than now to sign up for one or more Christmas parades.
The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. Entry fees are $35 for non-profit organizations and $45 for all others. Registrations can be downloaded or printed at theapcc.net.
The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is slated for Saturday, Dec. 14. However, the registration applications are due by Dec. 6. This year’s theme is Celebrate America. This patriotic parade is the only free parade to participate in. The parade applications can be downloaded at lpfla.com.
“Home Sweet Home” is the theme of Sebring’s parade at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The parade is sponsored by the Avon Park/Sebring Jaycees. The fees are $25 for non-profits and $35 for everyone else. Similar to Avon Park, a significant fee can ensure a desired spot in the lineup. Applications and the link to the parade safety can be found at allevents.in/sebring/sebring-christmas-parade-2019.
