LAKE PLACID — The new Town Hall is getting fixed up and renovated to become the perfect facility to conduct the government business of the Caladium Capitol of the World. Along with paint, landscaping, hammering and nailing, communications are an essential part in running the government, even a small one, efficiently.
The Town of Lake Placid will be using Comcast for its internet and telephone services, according to Town Administrator Phil Williams. Comcast is currently building the infrastructure needed to provide its services to the town; they started last weekend.
The total for the underground infrastructure comes with a hefty price tag, $14,732.84. That’s the bad news. The good news was sent to Williams via email: Comcast was going to pick up the tab for the construction.
“Comcast is paying for the $14,732.84 construction charge,” a Comcast official wrote. “This is not an installation charge.”
The email went on to say it was a big construction project for the communications company. The Comcast official writing the email said the construction addendum that he sent Williams shows $0.00 due.
When Williams was asked why Comcast was going to absorb nearly $15,000, he directed the Highlands News-Sun to Comcast for an answer. Comcast did not immediately answer email attempts for a comment as of press time Monday.
The town had to sign a three-year contract with Comcast. The company might recoup the difference through those years.
“I would definitely think that would be good business,” Williams said.
The townspeople will be happy the bill is not being funded through their tax dollars, especially when many were against the move and the financing of the new Town Hall in the first place.
The building, while in good shape, still needs renovations before staff can move out of their current quarters. The goal is to be in the building before the end of February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.