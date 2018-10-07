NORTH PORT — Updates on River Road widening are moving at a slow pace, but the North Port City Commission are working to do their part to get it started.
Earlier this summer the county commissioners asked the City Commission to pledge money for the widening project.
At their Thursday meeting, the city commissioners ultimately voted 5-0 to pledge $2 million at the beginning of the project.
If the county’s application for a State Infrastructure Bank loan gets approved, North Port would pay 50 percent of the West Villages’ Improvement District impact fees up to $6 million.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the road get done,” Commissioner Debbie McDowell said.
The money will all come from the West Villages Improvement District transportation impact fees. Their proposal will be given to the county commissioners, who will write up an agreement. The agreement will be given back to the city commissioners for approval at a later meeting date.
While they will tentatively use 50 percent of the fees, City Attorney Amber Slayton will check to see if any of the remaining funds can be for other North Port projects such as the widening of Price Boulevard.
The city collected $993,520 in transportation impact fees in 2016, about $1 million in 2017 and more than $1 million has come in already this year.
“For now, where we’re at with the information we have, I’m certainly on board on moving in this direction,” Vice Mayor Linda Yates said. “Especially saying over and over how much a priority this is. I’m going to support this and look forward to information coming with the amount that has to be spent in that area. With how that information comes out, it would be behoove us to do that, sooner rather than later.”
