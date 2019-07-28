SEBRING — Highlands County students go back to hitting the books on Aug. 12. Those wishing to spend the last days of summer at the beach may want to think ahead and cautiously plan the trip.
Highlands County residents have the luxury of being only two-and-a-half hours from either coast and can make a day trip of sun, sand and surf. This summer has been a little precarious when it comes to beach safety. Sea lice, rip tides, sharks and even flesh eating bacteria have not stopped the die-hard surfers and sun bathers from packing up and hitting the shores.
In addition to packing towels, sunscreen, and other beach accouterments, don’t forget good old-fashion common sense.
A few internet searches ahead of time and a few precautions could make the difference between a day to remember and a day you could forget.
Necrotizing fasciitis, or the so-called “flesh eating” disease, was probably not commonly known to many people who are not in the medical field until this summer. Although, technically, still a rare disease, incidences of people contracting it have spread like wildfire on the internet and has become a household word.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, necrotizing fasciitis is a rare disease caused by bacteria that can rapidly spread through the body and can have devastating results and death if not caught quickly. These bacteria are most commonly Vibrio vulnificus and Group A Streptococcus. A diagnosis, antibiotics and surgeries are necessary to treat the disease effectively, the CDC’s website shows. One in three people can die from the disease without proper treatment.
The bacteria can live in the warm waters of the ocean. The Gulf Coast beaches, especially the Panhandle, have had the most reported cases. A woman in Arcadia contracted the disease after swimming at Siesta Key and ended up with the life-threatening disease.
Nurse Practioner Chevon Van Epps with American Family Care Urgent Care in Pinellas Park, said she has not had any cases of the necrotizing fasciitis in the clinic but she has treated two cases prophylactically just in case.
Van Epps also said she has spent time with her patients reassuring and educating them and telling what to look for. She explained skin is the first barrier of infection. The bacteria can enter the skin through any break, no matter how small, for instance from a cut, an injection site and any breaks in the skin from shaving.
“Avoid the water if you have any open wound or get cut in the water,” she said. “People may want to wait 24 to 48 hours to go in the ocean after shaving. Be aware of any breaks in the skin.”
The CDC includes burns, insect bits and scrapes as a way for the bacteria to enter the body.
“Be aware of any localized redness, draining or fever,” Van Epps said. “Necrotizing fasciitis spreads rapidly.”
Some people are more prone to contracting the disease. Those who are immunocomprimised should use extra caution.
“In otherwise healthy individuals, the immune system is enough to fight it off,” Van Epps said. “Those who have weakened immune systems like those with cancer, the elderly or children are susceptible.”
Check the beach conditions where you wish to spend time by checking out the Health Beach Program on the Florida Department of Health website at floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html. This site allows the viewer to click on the beach of their choice and get a report on water quality.
Mote Marine Laboratory has another interactive source that gives even more information on beach conditions, mainly on the Gulf Coast. Clicking on a beach site or name will pull up what color flag is flying, which shows what type of conditions for swimmers are present, wave height, whether red tide is present, bacteria in the water and more. Browse the site at visitbeaches.org. Alerts can be sent daily by email on any beach listed.
