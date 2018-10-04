NORTH PORT — As hundreds of people grabbed free T-shirts, bobbed along to the loud music and pet K-9s, a bigger FORCE was at play.
National Night Out not only provides a fun night to residents, but also helps build relationships between the community and police officers.
“It’s just something fun to do, they especially like the K-9 unit,” Melodie McKeel said. “It brings people together so you’re not so intimidated and you can have a conversation.”
National Night Out is a nationwide event, hosted across police stations for the last 35 years. It originally came to be as a way to bring community organizations together with the police department. But as perception led police to be seen as intimidating over the years, North Port Police uses the event as a chance to show residents there is nothing to be scared of.
North Port Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out on Tuesday night in front of City Hall.
“It’s bringing the community together, learning tips on reducing crime and building relationships with businesses and community members,” North Port Commander Joe Fussell said. “We’re real people, too. We are partnering with the community, we’re part of the community and that’s the message we want to send.”
Dozens of parents held their children’s hands as they viewed helicopters landing and a mock extraction. But the safety tips and agency demonstrations were just a bonus for why they brought their children.
“It seemed like a good way to get to know the city and to see the positive side,” said Sarita Lovett, who moved to North Port a month ago. “I brought them (her children) here to show the majority of first responders are good.”
And for those who have lived in the city for years and even near police officers, they still had things to learn about the department.
“We came for the community night to meet and greet and we’re happy we’re here,” Bob Hasner said. “I am amazed at the number of police officers; this is an eye opener for us.”
Now, residents can have a better idea of what to expect with police officers should they ever encounter them in an emergency.
“Getting to know their faces really helps since they could be coming in to help you,” Erin Fish said.
