SEBRING — The grass may be greener where it’s watered, but Southwest Florida Water Management District is asking residents to curb their water usage. SWFMD has started a “Skip a Week” campaign where a homeowner would do without irrigating their lawns for a week during the cooler months.
SFWMD stated in a press release that over-watering can make grass less resistant to drought, wastes water and can cause pests and disease.
Master Gardener Diedrich Dierks agreed that grass does not need as much watering in the cooler months between November and March. For new lawns, Dierks recommends Bahia grass as it grows well in the sandy soil and goes dormant in the winter. It requires considerably less water than St. Augustine that is much higher maintenance. St. Augustine requires constant watering and Dierks said it requires a lot of fertilizing to keep it “pretty.” He noted the runoff from the grass will include the excess fertilizer going into the aquifers.
Proper irrigation should start with proper materials.
“We were required in the mid-1990s to have rain sensors on the irrigation systems,” Dierks said. “The problem is, many people don’t do it and no one enforces it. That’s why you see sprinklers going when it’s raining out.”
Over watering can cause brown spots and bugs.
“Bugs like water,” Dierks said. “If your grass is wet, the bugs will go to your house for lunch. Chinch bugs like to munch on roots and cause brown spots.”
One of the best ways to measure the amount of water a lawn is getting is by putting several short and wide cans around the yar — Dierks recommends tuna fish cans. After the sprinklers finish a cycle, measure the water in the can.
SWFMD recommends a half inch to three quarters of an inch when using a sprinkler system. Thousands of articles can be found on the University of Florida IFA Extension Office website on agriculture; Dierks siad sprinkler calibration ‘how-to’ articles are listed at edis.ifas.ufl.edu.
According to SWFMD, residents should only need to water every 10 to 14 days in the cooler months.
“Grass is Florida’s largest agriculture crop,” Dierks said. “About 50 percent of the water coming from our aquifers is being dumped on sod.”
So, when do you water? SWFMD says it is time to water the grass when a blade of grass folds in half, the blades take on a blue-gray color and when footprints remain in the grass after the foot has been moved.
The SWFMD website shows the days and times for residential watering. Watering is not to be done more than twice a week. The SWFMD schedule should be followed unless a town or county government has a different. The website states:
•Even addresses may water on Thursday and/or Sunday before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.
•Odd addresses may water on Wednesday and/or Saturday before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.
•Locations without a discernible address, such as rights-of-way and common areas inside a subdivision, may water on Tuesday and/or Friday before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.
•Hand watering and micro-irrigation of plants (other than lawns) can be done on any day and any time.
There are exceptions for new lawns and other variances. To find more information about “Skip a Week” or watering schedules, visit swfwmd.state.fl.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.