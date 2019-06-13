LORIDA — Mark Aaron Elsberry, 23, of Lorida was arrested by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers at 1 a.m. Friday. He is facing 128 counts of of possessing ammunition and guns by a convicted felon, one count of conservation violation and one count of conservation-environment violations.
According to FWC Public Information Officer Melody Kilborn, an FWC officer came across Elsberry hunting in the dark and on the side of County Road 621 in Lorida. The officer identified the suspect as Elsberry and determined he was a previously convicted felon.
According to the arrest report, FWC found four firearms: a Diamondback black and tan rifle with a magazine and a scope, a Kel-Tec rifle with a magazine, a Remington camouflaged shotgun and a blued Remington shotgun. The guns were seized.
The report shows 124 rounds of “mixed ammunition” and a rifle magazine were also seized.
Elsberry was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado that was also seized by FWC.
The officer gave Elsberry a ride, in handcuffs, to the county jail.
Elsberry’s bond is $640,500. His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on July 8.
