AVON PARK — Malcolm Demetrius McKenzie, 29, of Avon Park was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies on Christmas Eve at about 1:30 a.m. He is facing a felony second degree charge of possessing a weapon by a convicted felon and violating his probation.
The arresting deputy wrote in his report that he pulled over a white Hyundai near Palmetto Drive in Sebring because it had a headlight out on the passenger’s side.
When the deputy reached the Hyundai, he found a woman driver, and Malcolm was seated in the front passenger’s seat. The deputy wrote in his report that he explained to the driver the reason he pulled her over. He noticed a “strong odor of burnt cannabis emitting from the vehicle.” He noted that McKenzie avoided eye contact with him and that his hands were shaking. Because of his observations, the deputy called for back up and assistance with searching the car.
An additional deputy and a K-9 arrived and the arresting officer read the driver and McKenzie their Miranda rights. As the arresting officer searched the car, he saw the leftover remnants of cannabis throughout the car. The street name for the remnants is called “shake.”
When the first deputy searched the trunk of the vehicle he found a black and chrome Ruger 357 revolver with four live rounds loaded with ammo. Neither the driver nor McKenzie claimed knowledge of the gun.
After separating the couple, the driver said she knew it was McKenzie’s gun as she had seen him with it previously but she didn’t know it was in her trunk. The driver did say McKenzie had a spare key to her car.
Dispatch informed the arresting deputy that McKenzie did not have his rights restored and was still considered a convicted felon. He is ineligible for bond on the probation violation charge.
McKenzie was on probation for grand theft from January, 2018. He has had many court cases that appear on the Clerk of Court website that include possession of drugs, driving with a suspended license, and battery.
