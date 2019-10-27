By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
AVON PARK – Lashona Cook, 40, of Avon Park, was arrested around 4 a.m. on Wednesday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Cook, also known as, Lashone Odiase, is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, cruelty toward a child, infliction of physical or mental injury and resisting or obstruction without violence.
Upon arrival at an Avon Park residence, Cook’s victim told the deputy that she attacked him with a knife as he attempted to leave the home. The victim said Cook was drinking alcohol during the night, according to the arrest report.
Cook allegedly had a steak knife and approached the victim and threatened him. The report also shows the man grabbed a pillow and Cook struck the knife into it several times.
The victim told law enforcement he pinned Cook against a wall in order to restrain her until deputies arrived. A younger male victim was allegedly attacked by Cook earlier in the night. He told deputies Cook attacked him by putting him in a head lock and he fell on the ground and struck his head. The report shows a laceration to the younger male victim.
When the deputy handcuffed Cook and attempted to transfer her to the patrol car, Cook jerked her attempting to break the deputy’s grasp on her, according to the report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.