AVON PARK — Bobby Bernard Pough, 22, of Avon Park was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday afternoon. His charges were possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, selling drugs from a vehicle known to sell drugs, possession of drug equipment/manufacture deliver, and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
According to the arrest report, deputies from the Tactical Anti-Crime Unit worked with a “cooperating witness” to arrange a sale of marijuana from Pough.
The sale for $180 worth of marijuana was allegedly made and the meeting place and time were pre-arranged for the Winn-Dixie plaza. Deputies wrote in the arrest report that Pough showed up as the passenger in a vehicle with someone else driving.
Deputies watched the cooperative witness approach the vehicle. The report says Pough and the driver got out of the vehicle and had a conversation with the witness before a hand-to-hand exchange was seen by the deputies. Allegedly, the transaction consisted of Pough handing over marijuana and the witness handing over the money. Pough and the driver left the plaza.
After picking up the witness, the exchanged product field-tested positive for marijuana, which weighed 31.6 grams.
Other members of the Tactical Anti-Crime Unit performed a traffic stop on the vehicle that Pough and the driver were in. Pough was arrested and the cash was retrieved, according to the arrest report.
Pough is being held at the county jail on $11,000 bond.
