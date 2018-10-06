Cops: North Port man used picture frame for assault

NORTH PORT — A North Port man was arrested after throwing a picture frame and knives at his girlfriend and her son, according to North Port Police Department reports.
Azael Santiago, 32, 500 block of Kumquat Court, was charged Thursday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to reports, Santiago’s girlfriend’s son came to the house, where he also lives, after work. Santiago asked the child to help him move a few things to his vehicle and the child said he was going to clean his room instead. Santiago then threw a picture frame at the child, which hit him above his left eye.
After Santiago threw the picture, he went into the kitchen where his girlfriend was and grabbed a ceramic knife and a metal knife. He allegedly told his girlfriend,“Today, your kids are going to learn what I’m capable of doing.”
The girlfriend tried to block Santiago’s way and he allegedly said, “If you do not move out of my way, you are going to see what I’m capable of doing.”
The girlfriend was able to get the knives out of Santiago’s hands. When she tried to get Santiago from going outside to her sons, he allegedly grabbed her by the hair and held her while he punched her son.
Officials were called after the son went to a neighbor’s house with blood on his face, asking them to call 911. He was transported to the North Port ER to treat his injuries.
Santiago was charged with battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated battery causing bodily harm. His bond is $70,000.
