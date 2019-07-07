LAKE PLACID — Town Council members will host the regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the (new) Town Hall at 1069 U.S. 27 N. The agenda is short but holds some interesting items for the council to review and make decisions on.
The public meeting is open to all and concerned citizens who want to know what’s going on in their town are encouraged to attend.
After the consent agenda, the first item up for discussion is a tentative millage rate.
Also on the agenda, is the second hearing and possible adoption of the voluntary annexation of properties owned by 4 Ace Holdings, LLC. and Walter R. Howard, Jr. and Carol Howard; and a portion of the Florida Department of Transportation U.S. 27 property, part of Jack Paul Properties Inc. and a part of South FLA Express, Inc. property. Approval of the first reading was held on June 10.
Speaking of annexation and northward growth, Resolution 2019-74 is the annexing of Heartland Educational Consortium. In keeping with the town’s regional plan, town officials are eyeing the lands north and contiguous of Town.
“The Highlands County Property Appraiser shows this parcel to have zero taxable value. It therefore appears that annexation will not add tax to the subject land,” the agenda says regarding the Consortium.
However, the property is important to the town’s growth plans.
Under the agenda’s “Planning” subhead, Hoz Compton is slated to speak to the council regarding Wawa’s architectural plans. The agenda shows that he will be using a Power Point show to express his concerns. Compton is the Chairman for the Local Planning Agency, or LPA.
Toward the end of the meeting, the council will be discussing and considering options for use of the old Town Hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd. As of June’s meeting, the fate of the old Town Hall could not be decided until town officials determined whether the generator on the building would have to be repaid if the building was sold. The generator was partially paid for by a grant from FEMA and if the grant had to be paid back, would determine what would happen to the building.
The last item on the agenda was added by Town Administrator Phil Williams. It is the Phase III section of the Lake June Ball Park Improvements project. The council is to give consideration to presenting the Tourist Development Council with the final phase of the project to fund on the basis that it is a beach front project. The TDC meeting is scheduled for July 18.
Citizens can speak at the meetings and are asked to keep it top three minutes unless given permission otherwise.
Important meetings happening at the Town Hall:
Town Council and Community Redevelopment Agency Budget Workshops are at 5:30 p.m.
The workshop dates are July 17, July 31 and Aug. 21.
The next regular Town Council meeting is at 5:30 on Aug. 12.
