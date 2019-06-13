LAKE PLACID — During the regular Town Council meeting on Monday night, Town Administrator Phil Williams asked for input from the council members to prioritize the projects they would like to ask Highlands County Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee (RPAC) to pay for.
In a March 7 meeting, RPAC at-large member Rob Livingston set the date for the list of prioritized projecst for the next three years to be discussed at the June 20 meeting. Williams asked the council members to prioritize the projects he put in the agenda package or to add other projects they would like to see funded.
Phase Two and Three of the Lake June Ball Fields, a Miracle League bathroom and parking lot paving were on a short list. Councilwoman Debra Worley asked for a racquetball/tennis practice court. Worley’s was the only other idea offered that was not already on the list. She said she has been waiting since 2012 to get the court. She said she would get the construction numbers to Williams. Worley said the racquetball court could be built close to the tennis courts near the Lake Placid High School or at the Lake June Ball Fields.
Sean Dolan and Saundra Bass represented Miracle League. Bass thanked the council for its support with everything they have helped with so far. Bass explained the need for handicap accessible bathrooms and additional storage closer to the field. The current restrooms pose many problems for the handicapped athletes and their caregivers. They ware wheelchair accessible but too far away for caregivers that have multiple athletes they are responsible for. Bass also explained the equipment storage problems.
Councilman Ray Royce said he would rather keep a bathroom and storage project to about $85,000 and eliminate the paved parking and use shell rock if the town was going to take on the project.
The cost of the bathrooms and the paving was listed as $286,659 per the agenda packet. Williams told the council the prices were estimated in 2017, so the prices might not be exact but close.
After some discussion, the Miracle League representatives were told by council members to ask RPAC for the funds as the athletes they provide the services for are from all three municipalities; the location of the field is in Lake Placid. Williams promised to help Bass get together the paperwork in time for the RPAC deadline.
In the end, it was decided the three-year priority projects would be: Phase Two of the Lake June Ball Field improvements that would add additional paved and designated parking to the swim, picnic and boat ramp area, estimated at $123,300, and a racquetball court, with an unknown price tag.
The final project the councilmen told Williams to put on the list for RPAC was Phase Three of the Lake June Ball Field improvements. The estimated cost of Phase Three is about $183,540.
