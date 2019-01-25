SEBRING — “I guess we’re all just one phone call from our knees,” Matt Kearney sings in his song, “Closer to Love.” We go along through life expecting the status quo — wake, work, dinner, have some fun with the kids and do it again. We never think a phone call with bad news will interrupt our peaceful lives.
The families of five women got phone calls on Wednesday that brought them to their knees in grief. They were told they would never see their loved ones again. The grieving immediately begins but what about the healing?
According to Susan Gatzer-Snyder, counselor with the American Red Cross, help to support a grieving person can come from many different sources. Those include a friend’s shoulder to cry on, a pastor, or a counselor.
“As long as there is trust, safety and compassion,” Renee Janvier-Couto, also with the Red Cross, said. “Everyone needs to be kind to each other. This is such a tight-knit community, it’s good to treat everyone kindly.”
Gatzer-Snyder said that everyone’s grieving process is different and there is no specific time assigned to the process.
“It is normal to be tearful and angry after an event such as this one,” Gatzer-Snyder said. “Each individual is quite different in the amount of time it takes to heal.
When it gets to the point where somebody is feeling their sadness, their anger and inability to sleep, eat or function in a daily way that they did prior to the incident, that’s the time when someone needs to reach out and get help.”
Dr. David J. Romano of the American Red Cross said there is a good resource at APA.org called “Managing Your Stress in the Aftermath of a Shooting.”
Romano says to talk to kids from the point of view that the children are “coming from.”
“Your 5-year-old may end up looking like a 3-year-old. With children and adolescents, there tends to be a little regression,” he said.
Red Cross counselor Catherine DeLeon said the regression may include bed wetting, sleeplessness and sucking their thumbs.
“The older kids can regress with other issues,” she said. “Trouble sleeping, overeating, undereating, and a short temper. Sometimes difficulty getting up for school or not wanting to go to school.”
The counselors recommend the school counselors and teachers be told of the child’s trauma so they can be on the look out for any changes in behavior.
Romano said if children or adults are behaving differently, someone they trust should approach them.
The counselors said the biggest question they have been hearing is “why?” and the associated feelings of shock.
“The foundation of the community has been knocked off kilter,” Romano said. “This is something that we normally don’t have happen here. Regardless, it means people have to look at things a new way.”
When people don’t feel safe in their own community, they should use that to turn it into a positive, he said.
“People should ask themselves, ‘What can I do to help the community reach its new [normal]?’”
