By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
ONA — For the second time in one week, Highlands County residents have been involved in a wreck involving a school bus. The most recent bus wreck happened just outside the Hardee and Manatee county line at State Road 64 and County Road 663 on Thursday shortly after 6:30 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol press release, none of the nine students on the bus or the driver were injured. The report shows three vehicles were headed eastbound on State Road 64 approaching the intersection of CR 663.
According to the report, Kalob McVay, 27, of Sebring was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 with Jacob Lowe, 30, of Avon Park as his passenger. Donnell Patton, 42, of Zolfo Springs was driving a 2005 Ford F-150. Patton was the only person to receive injuries and was taken to AdventHealth Wauchula for treatment.
The school bus was driven by Emily Thomas, 52, of Zolfo Springs.
McVay’s F-250 was behind Patton’s F-150 and the bus was in front. The report shows the bus driver and Patton stopped at a railroad crossing west of CR 663 and were beginning to move forward again.
FHP said McVay failed to stop and crashed into the back of Patton’s vehicle, which was forced into the back of the bus.
McVay was charged with careless driving. The report shows seat belts were worn and alcohol was not a contributing factor in the wreck.
Another bus accident happened in Avon Park on Tuesday afternoon when a Ford-F150 hit a school bus head-on with some 20 students on board. The driver and passenger of the F-150 were taken to local hospitals and two students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
