SEBRING — Many members of Highlands County Jaycees Clubs were attendees Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Outstanding Young Floridians awards ceremony hosted by the International Palms Resort in Cocoa Beach. The competition was steep for these coveted awards sponsored by the Junior Chamber International.
The annual banquet was the perfect place for clubs to interact, network and cheer each other on as the Outstanding Floridians and Pioneer awards were given out. By the looks of the pictures, sparkles and bow ties were the dress code for this group of outstanding people.
Jaycees from as far away as Jacksonville and Hollywood, as well as Highlands County, participated.
William “Billy” Kingston, battalion chief with Highlands County Fire Rescue, won the Robert “Bob” Aspinall Memorial Award. This award honors someone whose career choice is for the betterment of man.
Mike Souther, owner of Souther Signs, won the Cactus Jack Sewell Memorial Award. The award is to honor someone who has used their talent, time and treasure to make important contributions to the community they live in and beyond.
Souther took several loads of desperately needed items up to the Florida Panhandle after Hurricane Michael hit and devastated the area.
Brittney Fann with Beauty Fit for a Queen received the Outstanding Young Religious Leader Award. This award may have been created for Fann. She is always giving of herself with Beauty Fit for a Queen and teaching local church Bible studies.
Her ministry will be giving away free gently used prom gowns to young ladies going to formals. Volunteers will do hair and makeup for the big night out. Fann is always heard giving credit to God for her many blessings.
“What an honor to have been nominated for such an award,” Fann said. “I credit God for the opportunity as well as the team of board members, volunteers, supporters, and sponsors who have made this vision come to life in Highlands County.
“We are enthusiastic and excited to continue our mission of ‘changing the culture of beauty’ by teaching worth and value in young ladies through the beauty of Jesus Christ,” she said.
