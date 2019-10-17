STAFF REPORT
AVON PARK — Ashley Marie Van Vleet, 28, was arrested Tuesday night by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Jeffery Van Vleet, 30, was arrested Wednesday morning, both on charges relating to filming and sexually battering an infant. The couple were being held without bond until their first court appearance today.
Ashley’s charges are sexual assault on a victim under 12 years of age, child abuse without great bodily harm, cruelty toward a child, direct or promote performance by a child; possession of obscene material with the depiction of a child, electronically transfer of child porn and using a two-way communicator in the commission of a felony.
Jeffery Van Vleet has similar charges: sexual assault on a victim under 12 years of age, child abuse without great bodily harm, cruelty toward, child use or allow a child to engage in sex, possession of of obscene material with the depiction of a child, obscene communication and using a two-way communicator in the commission of a felony.
According to the HCSO arrest reports, the couple made a pornographic video that involved the sexual battery of an infant and shared it with each other via social media private messaging on Oct. 8. On Oct. 15, HCSO was alerted to the private messages from a tip.
During the investigations, a deputy photographed the messages to preserve the evidence that included the video and a conversation between the two encouraging each other’s deviant behavior.
The arrest report says deputies arrived at Ashley’s residence where they found her outside in possession of her phone and an infant crying in the home by itself. She was arrested. Ashley and Jeffrey’s phones revealed the social media exchange. A search warrant was served for all manner of electronics in the home. HCSO officials are still investigating.
Jeffrey Van Vleet took his wife’s last name when they were married.
Jeffrey has one case in the Clerk of County Courts website for a speeding ticket he received this month. According to the Superior Court of California, San Bernardino District, Jeffery has two active warrants for failing to appear in a case dated April 3, 2010 and Nov. 18, 2011. He has multiple cases in the court system in Monroe County.
The couple moved to the area recently from the Florida Keys.
Ashley was arrested in the Keys for animal cruelty, failing to provide water or food to a confined animal, abandonment of an animal and failing to display a hull identification number in a boat.
