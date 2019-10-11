By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Andrea Culli, 38, of Ormond Beach is the owner of Precious Angels Home Care. He was arrested Sept. 27 after turning himself in for several charges that involved altering checks of a now-deceased client. Highlands County sheriff’s officials said he admitted to the fraud. He was released on $38,000 bond.
Culli bought the business in 2015.
According to the Precious Angels Home Care website, there are three office locations: one in Sebring, one in Arcadia and one in Charlotte. According to the landlord, the Sebring office was vacated on Oct. 4.
Two licenses issued by the Agency for Health Care Administration are displayed on the website, which is still up and running. Neither of the licenses are currently active. AHCA spokesman Patrick Manderfield said, “The facility’s operation is under review by the Agency for unlicensed activity.”
The Highlands News-Sun asked AHCA about the company’s license status and the lack of an AHCA license number for the Charlotte County location. Voicemails for all three locations were left and none have been returned.
“Both licenses expired on June 23, 2019,” Manderfield said. “The Agency has no record of a Precious Angels Home Care facility licensed for operation in Charlotte County. This issue is under review.”
According to HCSO arrest reports, one check was deposited on July 30, and four checks were altered and redeposited by Culli, two on Aug. 1, and one each on Aug. 2 and Aug. 6. The fraud victim died July 31, according to public records.
Culli goes by the name Andre, according to a 2015 Arcadian article. An internet search shows Culli incorporated “Culli Holdings,Inc.” with an effective date of April 1, 2015. The Holdings company is registered to 540 Morning Sun Dr. Apt. 938 in Ormond Beach; the same address was listed as his residence on the arrest record.
Article III of the Electronic Articles for Incorporation state the purpose for the corporation is “Any lawful and all businesses.” One business registered to the same Ormond Beach address is Lucid Auto Transport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.