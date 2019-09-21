By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — Danielle Daum is a woman in business who holds her own and rises above in the traditionally male-dominated world of agriculture. Daum is the office manager at Happiness Farms, Inc. and so much more.
According to Darlene Phypers, co-owner of the family-owned business, Daum has been with the company for about 30 years. She is very proud of everything Daum has accomplished and her dedication to the business.
Any agriculture-based business is at the mercy of Mother Nature. After Hurricane Irma and the torrential rains that followed the next sowing season, the past two years have been lean for the company. This year, the caladium fields are a tapestry of color and the harvest looks promising. Hurricane Dorian threatened business once again earlier this month, but Phypers said she was proud of the way Daum has handled the stress of the past couple of years, as well as the most recent hurricane threat.
“Danielle is very easy to work with,” Phypers said. “She handles stress well and always makes us laugh. She has taught herself so many programs on the computer that are all Greek to me. I defer to her for all of that stuff. She is very organized and has met friends from all over the United States through her agriculture work.”
Laura Mitchell is the bookkeeper and retail salesperson at Happiness Farms. Mitchell said she worked for corporate giants before joining the staff at Happiness Farms. She considers it a blessing to be able to work with Daum and the family.
“Danielle is more dedicated to the family business than any of the big corporate supervisors that I have worked with,” Mitchell said. “She is dedicated to not letting family-owned agriculture businesses age out. She is fair, direct, dedicated and fun. She treats me like a part of her family. I am dedicated to the family, because they are to me. Danielle is a dynamo and inspiring.”
Daum has a degree in elementary and special education. However, her classrooms are the caladium fields as she teaches her staff about the business. Daum’s passion for agriculture goes much further than the office. She is a co-founder Highlands County Ag-Venture, Inc. and has been the co-chairman for 20 years. Daum finds curriculum and speakers for Ag in the Classroom and Ag-Literacy Day. She has served on the Florida Ag in the Classroom Volunteer Advisory Board and is secretary of the Highlands County Cattlewomen for over 20 years. Daum is the vice chairman of Florida’s Farm Bureau and a member of the organization’s board of directors. She has also served on the Children’s Services Council.
Daum recently came back from Washington, D.C., where she advocated for the family farmers whose claims have not yet been settled from Hurricane Irma.
Whether she is behind a desk or knee deep in farm work, Daum loves where she works because it combines both worlds.
