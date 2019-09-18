By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Public Defender Julia Jean Williamson has been busy filing motions on behalf of her client, Joseph Edward Ables. Ables, 70, is the Lake Placid man who stands accused of shooting and killing Highlands County Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr. in May 2018.
The State will seek the death penalty if Ables is found guilty. Williamson filed a “Motion to Strike Notice of Intent to Seek Death as Unconstitutional as Applied” on Sept. 9. The document states the the death penalty “violates the defendant’s federal and state constitutional rights to due process on the allegations against him.”
The defense cites his age and “severe mental health disorder,” which he received veteran’s benefits for as a disability, as support for the unconstitutionality of the death penalty.
“An aged American veteran of a foreign war who suffers severe mental health disorder is not the class of ‘criminal’ the law intended on executing under the death penalty statute,” the document reads.
The State filed the “Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty and Disclosure of Aggravating Factors” on May 29, 2018. The document shows six aggravating factors, or reasons, the State gave to seek the death penalty. The report lists them as: capital felony committed by a person previously convicted of a felony and under sentence of imprisonment or placed on community control or on felony probation; previously convicted of another capital felony or of a felony involving the use of threat of violence to the person; the capital offense was committed for the purpose of preventing a lawful arrest or effecting an escape from custody; the felony was committed to disrupt or hinder the lawful exercise of any governmental function or enforcement of laws; the capital felony was a homicide and committed in a cold, calculated and pre-meditated manner without pretense of moral or legal justification and the victim of the capital felony was a law enforcement officer performing his official duties.
On Aug. 26, 2019, the defense answered in a “Motion to Compel Discovery and Evidence as to Notice to Seek Death Penalty.” The defense wrote: “The defendant was not convicted of the felony for which he was on supervision at the time of the offense. There is no discovery concerning convictions for any crime and any jurisdiction. There is no evidence of the defendant avoiding arrest or interfering with a government function. There is no evidence the crime was committed with cold, calculated and heightened premeditation.”
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin, who is the prosecutor in the case, said the motions are standard. He said the defense has to make the motions now because it cannot be made part of an appeal later.
As for an insanity plea, Houchin said the defense may or may not go there down the line.
Sept. 25 is the next pretrial conference for Ables.
