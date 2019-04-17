SEBRING — Matthew Paul Alvarez was arrested by the Sebring Police Department on Sunday morning shortly after midnight. Officers have charged him with one felony count of domestic violence, cruelty toward a child without great bodily harm. Because of the nature of the crime, the victim’s identity will not be revealed.
According to the arrest report, an officer responded to a Sebring convenience store because of battery on a 12-year-old child. The suspect went to the store to visit a relative at about 11:25 p.m. According to the relative, Alvarez was there for no reason. The relative said Alvarez began picking on a 12-year-old female and throwing things, like pennies, at her.
Alvarez allegedly shoved the girl into the side of the building hard enough that the relative inside the building heard the thud. She exited the building to check on the two; Alvarez was already driving off in his girlfriend’s car with his girlfriend as a passenger.
The victim was able to fill in some missing details in a sworn statement. She told officers that Alvarez threw the pennies at her and picked on her. She threw the pennies back. Then she got a squeegee and threatened to to put water onto the suspect’s car that he was driving. The car belonged to his girlfriend who accompanied him, according to the report.
The minor told officers that Alvarez allegedly got mad and opened the car door so that it knocked her backward. During the tussle, the squeegee hit the door, which further enraged Alvarez. Alvarez allegedly got out of the car and grabbed the girl by the throat with both hands causing her to have difficulty breathing, and forcefully pinned her to the wall. The suspect banged her head against the wall a few times.
The relative, who was also a witness, corroborated the child’s story. The suspect’s girlfriend contradicted their side of the story. Eventually, Alvarez gave his account. It did not match with the child’s story. He claimed he did not hit the child or choke her.
However, later that day, the relative pulled the surveillance footage of the incident and the officers watched the scene play out as the child and relative said it happened. Alvarez was arrested.
