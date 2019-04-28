Punta Gorda issued a proclamation earlier this month designating April as Donate Life Month to celebrate and encourage organ donation.
Donor recipient James F. Lavery, Jr., who is 68-years-old — or “8 since being reborn” — accepted the proclamation on behalf of donors, donor-recipients and LifeLink of Florida, where he volunteers.
LifeLink recovers organs and tissues for lifesaving transplantation.
“I want to thank Punta Gorda greatly for honoring us,” Lavery said. “An organ donor did save my life, seven and a half years ago.”
You don’t want to be No. 1 on this listLavery, of Nokomis, was suffering from liver cancer when he received his new liver. He was on an east coast organ donor’s list for two years before reaching the top spot.
There are more than 113,000 people nationwide on the organ donor list with 5,700 in west and southwest Florida alone, according to the city’ proclamation.
“I eventually got to No. 1 on the east coast in the U.S.,” Lavery said. “A lot of people strive to be No. 1 — you want to be the best team, you want to be the best this ... you want to be the best that. Being No. 1 on the list meant I was the next to die. That’s all it meant. If I did not get a donor, I was due to die.”
Everybody has a different storyLavery served in law enforcement for 40 years in Philadelphia when he came down with liver cancer.
To receive a matching organ, the donor must match tissue-wise, blood-wise and in physical size, according to Lavery.
“I couldn’t take a shorter person’s liver,” Lavery said. “And everybody comes with a different story.”
Just to complicate the process more, Lavery’s donor was a “high-risk transplant”.
“My donor died in prison trying to sneak a bag of cocaine into his prison cell,” Lavery said. “He swallowed the bag. The plastic wrapped around his windpipe and cut off the oxygen to his brain.
“But, guess what, he was an organ donor. His last act was to save my life and I thank him greatly (and thank organ donor’s everywhere).”
How to helpIf you aren’t an organ donor, Lavery said to visit donatelifeflorida.org and become one.
“Please sign up and become and organ donor, Lavery said. “You can affect the lives of eight people immediately.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.