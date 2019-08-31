SEBRING — Hurricane Dorian has lived up to the predictions of becoming a very dangerous and large storm. Dorian strengthened into a Category 3 storm on Friday. Dorian has slowed down and is forecast to become even stronger.
Meteorologist Andrew McKaughan from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration commented on the 5 p.m. advisory, which has so much uncertainty attached to it.
“This is complicated,” he said. “The conditions are very favorable for the storm to strengthen. There are no large scale features to weaken it. It is in the warm water and there is no shearing.”
Dorian’s sustained winds are at 115 mph and it is moving at 9 miles an hour. The storm’s eye continues to gain definition and its barometric pressure is 970 milibars. McKaughan said, in general, the lower the barometric pressure, the stronger the winds.
“Every storm is different though,” he said.
The storm is west/northwest of the Eastern Bahamas, which is under a hurricane warning. The storm is trending west and will eventually turn north.
“It will turn to the north but we are not sure where and when,” McKaughan said.
According to NOAA, Dorian is forecast to make landfall around Vero Beach and run north parallel to the east coast toward Jacksonville.
According to the News Service of Florida, Adj. Gen. James Eifert said there have been 2,000 members of the National Guard activated. Furthermore, they report that Gov. Ron DeSantis is trying to ease the gas burden by allowing Florida Highway Patrol to escort fuel trucks from port to the stations ahead of evacuations.
DeSantis also remarked on the lines for gas in Orange County where he was giving an updated address. He thought the lines were a good sign that people were taking the storm seriously. According to The Weather Channel, 60% of all gas stations in Miami are out of gas.
In the same address, DeSantis said Florida Power and Light were mobilizing to Florida from other locations due to Dorian. DeSantis is urging individuals to have seven days of food, water and medicine for each person.
President Donald Trump has approved Florida’s declaration of emergency.
