By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid High School Class of 2020 officers and AVID members spearheaded a way to create a scholarship to honor a beloved teacher, Naisha Henderson. Henderson was a beloved AVID teacher who died just before school started in August.
The students came up with a creative, colorful, fun and unique way to fund the scholarship, Dragon Parking Spot Painting. All students who have a parking spot are eligible to paint the space for $25, according to Class of 2020 sponsor and Dean Misty Mathews. Mathews and the students knew of Henderson’s love of AVID, her students and the arts, therefore they thought the parking lot project would be the perfect combination.
The Naisha Henderson Memorial Scholarship will go to a graduating AVID senior.
“This project is near and dear to our hearts,” Mathews said. “Mrs. Henderson was an amazing woman, who was loved by all. She is deeply missed by all on campus. This project has been created to keep her memory alive and to support AVID students for many years to come.
“Naisha obviously loved her students, but she also loved the arts. Painting parking spaces just seems like the perfect fit to honor her, allow students to express their individuality and creative side, all the while helping to raise funds for scholarships.”
Students will be painting a spot roughly 8-by-13 feet, They will be responsible for supplying the paints they will need. A rendering must be submitted for approval to Mathews of the proposed art by Oct. 16.
Currently, Mathews has her space done as an example for others. Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Gentry’s spot is under construction. It has been painted black but due to inclement weather, the design has not been done yet.
“We are fighting the rain,” Mathews said. “We hope to get it finished soon.”
The student parking spot painting will be held on 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Green Dragons are limited only by their imaginations and a few confines. Obviously, there can be no profanity or racist words or the promotion of illegal acts. Mathews put a lot of suggestions on the school’s website at lph.highlands.k12.fl.us/student-resources.
“Think of your space as a T-shirt you would wear to school. Your parking spot must meet dress code approval,” Mathews suggested on the site. “You may include your name, initials, jersey numbers, hobbies and interests, a family quote, instruments, or anything unique to you that meets administrative approval.”
The students told Mathews they want Henderson’s scholarship to be a legacy and want it to continue forever.
The AVID students will paint the spots back at the end of the school year in order to leave a “blank canvas” for the next group.
There are restrictions on paint and other directions that must be followed; visit the website for full details.
