By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
ARCADIA – The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested William Wesley Roberts, 60, of Lake Placid, with a DUI involving death and DUI property damage stemming from a fatal wreck on Dec. 16. On Oct. 7, FHP arrested Roberts and booked him into the Desoto County Jail citing a blood alcohol concentration of .170. Driving is considered impaired at .08, according to state law.
The FHP press release stated William W. Roberts was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 with Cody Allen Roberts, 33, of Lake Placid, as his passenger. The Roberts’ were traveling southwest on State Road 72 and were approaching the intersection of SR 72 and Northwest Pearce Street around 8:54 p.m.
At the same time, the report states, Justin Daniel Peachey, 23, of Myakka City, was driving his 2007 Honda CBR motorcycle northeast on SR 72, approaching NW Pearce Street.
FHP shows Roberts made a left hand turn in order to travel east on NW Pearce Street, violating Peachey’s right of way. The action caused the front of Peachey’s motorcycle to hit the front right of the F-350. Peachey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both Roberts were wearing their seat belts and received no injuries.
FHP Public Information Officer Lt. Greg Bueno said the delay in making an arrest was due to many investigative steps, including a toxicology exam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.