SEBRING — A Sebring man currently serving time in Texas on federal drug charges is now facing second-degree murder charges in Highlands County.
Miguel Angel Molina-Etchechury, 28, is charged in the death of Jonathon Diaz, 22, formerly of Lake Placid. On March 28, Diaz was found bludgeoned to death and in a shallow grave behind a home at 117 Longview Road in Sebring. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office investigation determined Diaz’s murder was allegedly due to his owing thousands of dollars to a regional drug trafficking kingpin.
Molina-Etchechury will face charges of second-degree murder in Diaz’s death. He is also facing charges for abuse of a dead human body and tampering with evidence. According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Molina-Etchechury was the drug kingpin with ties to a national drug ring (Mexico) who was responsible for bringing in nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine to Highlands County. The street price of the methamphetamine was $975,000 at the time.
Molina-Etchechury is currently in Texas on multiple federal drug charges. There is no word on when he will be extradited to Highlands County on the second-degree murder charge.
On Dec. 22, 2018, Diaz’s family reported him missing, according to HCSO. Deputies narrowed down the last place Diaz was last seen Dec. 14, 2018 — that being at 5003 Manatee Drive in Sebring, Molina-Etchechury’s home.
According to the press release, Diaz was bludgeoned to death in the garage at 5003 Manatee Drive because of the money he owed the drug ring. Afterwards, law enforcement said his killers buried his body in the backyard of the Longview Road property.
In August 2018, federal and local agencies including the Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and many other agencies began an investigation of Molina-Etchechury and his fellow drug dealers. The investigation lasted seven months during which 25 kilograms of methamphetamine and $79,000 was seized.
About nine people were arrested on March 28 along with Molina-Etchechury. The day he was picked up was the same day Diaz’s body was found.
“There was a lot of hard work done by a lot of people to conclusively link Molina-Etchechury to Diaz,” said HCSO Public Information Officer Scott Dressel. “His arrest and the arrest of his associates made Highlands County a safer place to live and got a lot of drugs off the streets.”
One thing you have read over the past several months is the "Feds" and the "Local" law enforcement and "Meth Investigations" and "Y E A R++++"it was going on? Anyone wonder about the all the "Meth" that is ...dumped into the Community...while the "Investigation" is going on? The impact? The citizens that have become addicted? The deaths? The cost to the Community? For the sake of the "Local Society" wouldn't it have been better to arrest these folks in the first place. When then first became known!
Let the "Feds" conduct their "Far Reaching Investigations" but wouldn't it be better to protect , Your own families, community and local Society? "See Something, Say Something, Arrest". (In that time there probably has been 200 Misdemeanor Marijuana arrests in the County.)
ps: This has been played out with "Crack Cocaine" in the 80/s and 90/s. Allow it to be sold on the "Streets" always looking for the "Bigger Fish"? Look what "Crack" has done.
No it really wouldn’t be better your way. Imagine this. Without evidence these people are picked up and in a matter of months they are released due to... get this... lack of evidence
