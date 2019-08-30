SEBRING — Highlands County has been shown that it is not immune from hurricanes. Each storm that passes through our area comes with lessons learned. From the individual resident to county government and municipalities to business owners and service providers alike, most have strengthened weak spots in storm damage mitigation and personal safety.
After power outages two years ago from the storms left thousands hot and irritable, it became apparent how much we take electricity for granted. After all, it powers the creature comforts that we consider necessary to our daily lives but don’t give it a second thought until it’s gone.
Most of Highlands County is under Duke Energy’s territory. With nearly the entire state in the cone of uncertainty, Duke Energy Senior Communications Consultant Ana Gibbs commented on the company’s storm prep in our area.
“While the forecast for Hurricane Dorian remains uncertain about its impact to our service area, our meteorologists are closely monitoring the storm,” Gibbs said. “Duke Energy has a detailed storm response plan and the company is preparing for the storm. We also urge customers to do the same. In advance of the storm, we’re having planning calls. Our line technicians and workers are checking equipment, supplies and inventories to ensure adequate materials are available to make repairs and restore power outages.”
As of the 11 a.m. advisory Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast Highlands County to have tropical storm force winds, which are 39-73 mph, and a lot of rain. Trees are likely to fall because the ground is already very saturated thus increasing the possibility of power outages from the toppled limbs and branches.
“The storm could bring strong winds, heavy rainfall and flooding to portions of the Duke Energy Florida service area. Despite system improvements to strengthen and modernize the grid and rigorous tree trimming, wind-blown debris can cause power outages,” Gibbs said. “When outages occur for any reason, Duke Energy is committed to restoring power as safely and quickly as possible, while keeping customers informed throughout the process.”
Gibbs said Duke has been strengthening its infrastructure to minimize outages and the duration of the outages. Duke has also been in communications with crews from other states in case they are needed to be deployed locally. No one can predict when or where outages will occur with 100% accuracy.
Customers who experience an outage during the storm can report it by:
• Visiting duke-energy.com on a computer or mobile device.
• Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).
• Using the Duke Energy mobile app – download the Duke Energy app from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.