SEBRING — The temperatures are rising and the kids will soon be on summer break. That means summer is right around the corner. Unfortunately, it also means that hurricane season is nearly here.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Accuweather meteorologists are calling for 2019 to be a “near normal to slightly above normal” season.
Accuweather released its 2019 hurricane season predictions Wednesday morning, ahead of National Hurricane Preparedness Week, set for May 5-11.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release its 2019 predictions either just before the preparedness week or just after it, said Tony Hurt, NOAA meteorologist.
Many in the state are still recovering from the 2018 season. Hurricane Michael struck the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 storm on Oct. 10, 2018, destroying Panama City and leaving the area still devastated almost six months later. And around Highlands County, blue-tarped roofs still dot the landscape from Hurricane Irma, which tore through the community Sept. 10, 2017.
Accuweather’s Atlantic Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said there will be 12 to 14 named storms this season. Five to seven of those storms are expected to become hurricanes, with two to four likely to become major hurricanes.
“The numbers are not important,” Kottlowski said. “It only takes one storm to change your life.”
Accuweather explains they use analogs to predict upcoming seasons. Analogs are conditions from previous years that are compared to the current year’s weather conditions. Kottlowski compared the current weather patterns to that of 1969, the year Hurricane Camille, a Category 5 storm that hit Mobile, Alabama with a vengeance.
He also said it did not mean Alabama will get another Category 5 storm this year.
“But it shows you that this year, at least the climate pattern has the capability to produce several very strong storms and so people should not let their guard down,” Kottlowski said.
“Now is the time to make your plan,” he said. “The worst enemy is procrastination. Don’t wait till May or June to install or buy shutters or buy the plywood that is needed.”
As Highlands County found out, just because you may live inland, hurricanes can still cause devastation and people need to be prepared. The coast is susceptible to hurricanes even when they are not hit directly.
“This year, just about all coastal areas look like they have equal chances,” Kottlowski said.
Accuweather’s press release said meteorologists will be specifically monitoring any developments “off the Southeast coast, the Gulf of Mexico and in the Caribbean.”
“Those are the areas that we will monitor very closely, not only in June, but because water temperatures are warm, we start looking at that even in April and May,” Kottlowski said.
The current El Niño weather pattern could help to keep tropical storms away if it stays the same or intensifies. Kottlowski explained that El Niño leads to wind shear across the Atlantic Basin, which can limit and inhibit storm intensification. The exact opposite will happen if El Niño conditions weaken.
“If the El Niño weakens and goes neutral, the number of tropical storms and hurricanes could actually be higher than normal,” Kottolowski said. “My biggest fear is that the water is already very warm.
“Florida is very susceptible to hurricanes during an El Niño,” he said. “Because it’s a peninsula, it’s a sitting duck. If you have a personal and business plan to deal with the emergency, you can get back up and going soon.”
