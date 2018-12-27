LAKE PLACID — A one-vehicle crash killed one person Thursday morning on Lake June Road near Piney Point Drive. Florida Highway Patrol identified Joanne Hill, 76, of Lake Placid as the driver.
Hill was driving her white Ford Focus eastbound on Lake June Road. The FHP accident report states just after 11 a.m. Hill was negotiating the left-hand curve of the road near Piney Point Drive when she drove off the shoulder of the road and into a ditch on the south side of the curve.
Hill hit a tree, which stopped the car’s forward progress. The car’s front end was pointing in a southerly direction. The airbags were deployed. Hill was taken to Florida Hospital Lake Placid and was pronounced dead. Her next of kin was notified, according to the accident report.
The report also states Hill was wearing her seat belt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control while waiting for FHP to arrive at the scene. Lake Placid Fire Department responded to the scene as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.