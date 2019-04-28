SEBRING — Sebring Police Department are still looking for the person(s) responsible for the shooting death of Calvin Lamont Brown Jr., 29 of Arcadia on Tuesday night. Brown died en route to Highlands Regional Medical Center. His father, Calvin Lamont Sr., said he was killed before the changes he was making in his life could be realized.
Brown said his son was a good kid, went to schools in Arcadia and graduated from the local high school there. He also said he was a good athlete and played football and basketball. After high school, the younger Brown did odd jobs and worked in some local factories.
“He was trying to figure out what he wanted to do in life,” Brown Sr. said. “When he was in his early 20s he got into some trouble with marijuana.”
The patriarch said despite the marijuana, his son was a good person. He was a mentor to a friend’s children whose father was in jail. He was a good brother to his older sister and son to his mother Evelyn. Brown Sr. said his son was raised right and he was a good son.
Brown Jr. had a girlfriend who lives in Sebring. He was visiting her when he was killed. He is survived by her and his two daughters, who are both under 5.
“They are the bight spot in this,” Brown Sr. said. “I can find some solace in them.”
Brown said he is an over-the-road truck driver and normally spends a couple of weeks at home for every two or three months on the road. Brown Sr. said he tried to be there for his son and guide him even though it was hard from the road.
“I tried to be a mentor for my son,” he said. “That’s what these young men need.”
The last prison stint was where Brown Sr. said the devil whispered in his son’s ear and he got involved with a gang.
“I think there were still some forces at him,” Brown said. “It’s hard when you’re not there. I wonder if things would have been different if I were there.”
The Browns were working on a plan for the future. The plans included the son going to work with his dad.
“My son wasn’t perfect. He made mistakes but he was learning from them,” Brown Sr. said. “He decided to come and work with me after he got out of prison. However, that did not come into fruition because his life was cut short.”
In the short time between the son’s release and when he was shot, his father said he had really turned things around. Brown said that was his son’s true character, not the young man who made bad decisions.
“He was spending more time with his kids, he loved his family. I was working with him to show him the error of his ways.”
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday in Arcadia.
