SEBRING — First Baptist Church Lake Josephine is hosting the Mobile Dental Unit, which is a traveling dental office in a specially outfitted bus. The dental bus will be at FBCLJ at 111 Lake Josephine Drive from Feb. 25-27, with the possibility of several additional days if another volunteer dentist is found. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Florida Baptist Convention pays for the bus and the tools and materials for the dental procedures,” Pastor Stephen Ahrens said. “We need volunteers to check people in and greet them.”
Volunteers for many positions are needed and many will come from the church. However, the church will need dentists, dental assistants or technicians, medical assistants for vital signs. Spanish/English translators will be needed too.
Volunteers will have to apply and go through a training to guarantee sovereign immunity. Dentists would work four hours per shift.
The mobile unit provides basic dental care such as extractions and fillings. The dental professionals will serve those in the community with moderate to low income and do not have dental insurance. The bus visits about 48 to 50 churches a year in Florida.
Ahrens, who took over the mantle from his father, Pastor Kevin Ahrens, last month said one of his goals was to bring the dental bus to the area as soon as possible and as many times as possible. He has hit the ground running and putting his passion for people into action. His churches have hosted the bus three times where he has preached before. Ahrens said they helped about 200 people when the bus went to his previous churches.
“I will vouch for their work,” Ahrens said. “I have two fillings from them. They are great.”
Dental care is important to overall health, for example. The Mayo Clinic says an untreated abscess can lead to sinus infraction, brain infection and septicemia, which can be life threatening.
Ahrens said the bus can accommodate two dentists, their assistants and patients at a time. The bus is equipped with x-ray machines and fiber-optic hand pieces and other necessary instruments to provide high quality dental care.
Patients will be seen by appointment and can call First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine at 863-655-1524 to register on Saturday, Feb. 16.
“We love this community,” Ahrens said. “We know there is a need for this type of ministry in the area.”
The Florida Mobile Dentistry Unit Ministry’s motto is “Consider others more than yourselves. Care about them as much as you care about yourselves,” Philippians 2:4 CEV.
To volunteer for the mobile dental bus call First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.