LAKE PLACID — After a month-long investigation, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dakota Scott Herman, 20, of Lake Placid. The charges are armed burglary of a dwelling and larceny grand theft of a firearm.
The investigation began on Oct. 29 when the victim arrived at the Sheriff’s Office to report that his .38 Special revolver was stolen from his home. He told the deputies that he thought it was a neighbor as the young man had accidentally shot himself recently.
Deputies found that the young man had accidentally shot himself on Oct. 24. According to the deputy’s arrest report, the gun was allegedly brought to his friend’s house by Herman. The arresting deputy wrote that Herman admitted to a friend that he broke into the victim’s home through an unlocked window.
The victim’s friend gave a sworn statement stating that Herman admitted to entering the unlocked window, stealing the gun and taking it over to a neighbor’s residence.
In the statement, the neighbor said Herman was showing off the gun to him, they began to struggle over the firearm when it went off.
The young man’s relative also said in a sworn statement that Herman admitted to her that he took the gun from the victim.
