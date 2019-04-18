LAKE PLACID – Country Walk homeowners Charles “Chuck” Totten and Ron Rader are mad and they are not going to take it anymore. The two men, supported by their families, have filed a lawsuit against the Country Walk Homeowners Association.
Country Walk is a small subdivision of under 100 homes near Leisure Lakes.
“There are four counts to our lawsuit,” Totten said. “The first count is that the board illegally amended the covenants.”
Totten provided documentation that said the covenants could not be changed for 30 years after the turnover occurred in 1999.
“The president went to the developer and had him sign the rights to the association because there was a clause in our covenant that said the developer could amend the covenants any time,” he said.
Totten points out the developer had not built anything in the subdivision since 1999. He said in essence, the developer signed over rights that he did not have.
The men accuse the association members of violating a Florida statute that says after the turnover has occurred, the developer cannot amend the covenants. Totten said when they bought their properties, changes made to the covenants had to be reasonable and in line with the general development scheme.
Rader is a handicapped veteran, a cancer survivor and a caregiver. He said the association board members feel they can do whatever they want and said they believe the association covenants superseded the county’s ordinances.
Rader has acquired over $2,000 in fines as a result of parking his boat trailer illegally after the covenants changed during an annual meeting in February 2018. The trailer would have been parked legally before the covenant change. The $25-per-day fine was levied on Rader wile he was receiving cancer treatments out of the county. He said he never received a warning letter. The only mail he said he got were get well cards while the $25-a-day fine accrues.
The rule on trailer parking assumes that the front of every home is situated on the lot in the same fashion. Living on a cul de sac, Rader’s garage sits at an angle. A caretaker moved the trailer while Rader was in the hospital.
Rader feels he has been singled out because his home is the only one in the development that has a garage that is on the side of his home. The new rule essentially changes the “front” of his home. The association also said no to an outbuilding Rader wanted to put on his property because it would have gone against the same rule. He could not put the building where he wanted to on his lot. He has been told to move the trailers to behind the living unit. He has asked the association to define the difference between the living unit and the residence but has had not received an answer.
“I gave them this document from the county that shows where the front of my house is,” Rader said. “They disregarded it like it was toilet paper.”
Totten has said the association members are guilty of racism and discrimination of disabled people and veterans with service dogs. He owns a few homes in the neighborhood but was told he cannot buy anymore. Rader is considering filing a complaint with HUD because of the discrimination against him. He thinks the evidence of this is because of the denial of the reasonable accommodation requests.
“We are not suing for money right now,” Totten said. “This is a right and wrong issue. We want to create case law to prevent other attorneys from doing what they have done to our community.”
Sue Sylvester, HOA president, was unable to be reached for comment on Wednesday by press time, however, it may not have made a difference. A call to board member and treasurer Linda Burkell told the Highlands News-Sun, “I am a board member; I cannot comment on litigation.”
