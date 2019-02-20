LAKE PLACID — Things got heated in Highway Park about noon Tuesday when a fire tore through a single wide mobile home at 172 E.A. Smith Ave. Highway Park is a subdivision of Lake Placid.
Highlands County Fire Rescue teams were unable to save the trailer. No injuries were reported and the house was vacant.
Battalion Chief Billy Kingston said the homeowners were trying to smoke out bees from the home, presumably because the house was up for sale by owner and had a sign in the yard to that effect.
“I’m not sure what they used to smoke the bees out with,” Kingston said. “I haven’t had time to ask the owners that yet. We are still investigating.”
According to Kingston, the fire itself was not too hard to put out. It was the juxtaposition of the metal roof laying on the rest of the trailer that was causing problems for the firefighters.
“The fire isn’t bad,” Kingston said. “This is really about manpower. We have other units coming to assist because we have to get the roof off. Every time we get the flames put out, they flare back up because of whatever is burning under it.”
The fire departments that responded were Sun ‘N Lake South, Lake Placid and Placid Lakes. Highlands County Emergency Medical Services were also on scene. The DeSoto City Fire Department covered the south end of the county while the fire was being contained.
This is the second house fire in the subdivision this year. Another house was totally destroyed in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 11 on Robinson Street. In that situation, the male occupant of the home saved his wife and children. No injuries were reported.
An overloaded circuit from a portable space heater was blamed as the cause for that fire. The blaze was so intense that flames damaged the houses on either side.
