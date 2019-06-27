SEBRING — Kenneth Isaias Narvaez, 35, of Avon Park was arrested Friday morning by the Sebring Police Department. He is facing charges of larceny second degree, third subsequent offense; resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment.
According to the arrest report, police officers were patrolling near Kenilworth Boulevard and Colmar Avenue about 3:20 a.m. when they saw someone driving a black motorcycle without headlights on.
The officer said he turned on his patrol car lights and pulled the motorist over.
The motorcycle driver was identified as Narvaez, also known as Puerto Rican Kenny and Kenny. The officer asked for identification and noted the bike had no license plate on it. The suspect said the bike was homemade and the engine was 150cc.
Narvaez told the officer the motorcycle was not running and he was trying to push start it. The police officer told Narvaez he would have to push it to his residence because the lights weren’t working. The officer received permission to search Narvaez’s person and belongings. He told the officer there were no illegal drugs on him or his items.
The arrest report shows Narvaez had nothing on his person but his belongings were another matter. In a book bag, the officer found five clear plastic syringes and three clear baggies that were empty. One of the syringes had a brown liquid in it. The officer said he thought it was methamphetamine.
The officer put handcuffs on Narvaez and made him aware of his Miranda rights. While field testing the liquid in the syringe, the officer told the suspect to sit on the ground. Narvaez got up and fled on foot.
Officers gave chase on foot and found him at Beverly Avenue.
After commands were ignored, a Taser was deployed. The officer wrote in the report that when the suspect ran, he deprived the officer of his $50 handcuffs.
