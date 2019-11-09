By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Town Council passed the millage of 3.5 and adopted the budget in September. The budget would have been effective on Oct. 1, however the Florida Department of Revenue has found some errors that violate the Truth in Millage, or TRIM law.
The FDOR stated in a letter dated Oct. 23 to Mayor John Holbrook that errors had to be corrected immediately or “be subject to the loss of revenue sharing and the loss of ad valorem revenues from millage in excess of the rolled-back rate.”
One of the findings from FDR was the budget summary and notice of budget hearing advertisements not printed adjacent to each other on the same page. They were on two separate pages adjacent to each other.
“The advertising has been corrected and [ran] on Friday in advance of the regular Town Council meeting on Tuesday,” Town Clerk Eva Cooper-Hapeman said. “The millage and budget will not change. It will still be at 3.50, which is less than the roll-back of 3.5030. The budget will remain the same as adopted in September.”
A special meeting was called last Monday evening and the millage and budget were approved on first reading. The second reading and adoption is anticipated to take place during Tuesday’s council meeting. The meetings are normally held the second Monday of the month. In observance of Veterans Day, the meeting will be held Tuesday.
The other issue FDOR had is the ad valorem proceeds were “calculated using less than 95% of the gross taxable value,” the letter stated. The ad valorem taxes showed a difference of $10,528.
“The financial director and I decided to separate the Community Redevelopment Agency money of $10,528 on a separate budget line for transparency. And in doing so, the State of Florida determined the town was out of compliance because state law requires the ‘95% of the gross taxable value’ to be shown on one line, ie the ad valorem to show all on one line. The CRA was adopted in 2017,” Cooper-Hapeman said.
The solution was to move the the $10,528 to the appropriate line and re-advertise.
The third finding was another advertisement issue. The letter states the Budget Summary advertisement headline and fiscal year was not portrayed. Cooper-Hapeman said the templates have been corrected and they will not have the same problem again.
Cooper-Hapeman said TRIM and the CRA have very stringent guidelines. On her notes for the agenda, she said the staff has been on a learning curve this year with the CRA and have had very little training.
The items will be addressed on the agenda during the Tuesday meeting.
