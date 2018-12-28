SEBRING — Employees making minimum wage will receive a small raise beginning on Jan. 1, 2019. The minimum wage will be raised 21 cents for hourly and tipped wages.
The Florida Department for Economic annually calculates the minimum wage and it is based on inflation.
The minimum wage will increase from $8.25 to $8.46 and the tipped minimum wages will be bumped up to $5.44 from $5.23. The tipped wage is based on a credit of $3.02 that leaves a direct wage of $5.44.
The increase may not even be noticed by employees as it only increases a weekly paycheck by $8.40.
The monthly increase of $33.60 could be used to gas up most newer cars. An employee who saves his 21 cents per hour for a year could have a nest egg of $436.80.
The bump in the minimum wage did not seem to be felt by local employers. Dee Andrews owns the popular Dee’s Place Restaurant on North Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring. She said her waitresses are paid by the wage tip system.
“The 21 cents won’t hurt the business too bad,” Andrews said. “I don’t mine paying it though; my girls work very hard. They deserve it.”
She also said that a larger increase in the minimum wage would have to be absorbed somewhere. In that case, she would have to raise prices.
Deana Harry, owner of Steve & Company off The Circle in downtown Sebring, said she was not concerned about the increase in the minimum wage.
“It’s not going to affect our businesses; we’re good,” she said.
The federal Fair Labor Standards Act ensures states use the same definitions to describe wages, employees and employers as the federal government uses. Every employee must be paid Florida’s minimum wage by the employer; if they do not, there are some consequences.
Employees who are not being paid the minimum wage can bring a civil lawsuit against their employer. There is also the possibility of an attorney stepping in and bringing action against the offending company in order to bring them into compliance, the DOE said in an October press release.
The United States Labor Department website gives examples of how expensive it is to violate labor laws such as not paying the minimum wage. A child labor law violation that occurs on or after Jan. 3, 2018 could carry a fine of $12,529. A violation to the child labor law for the same time period that causes serious harm or death carries a fine of $56,947. A violation of section 206 that deals with overtime and minimum wage could cost an employer $1,964.
For more information, go to dol.gov.
