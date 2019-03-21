Florida politcs, what affects DeSoto County

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube has introduced the Free Veterans from Fees Act to waive application fees for special use permits for veterans’ demonstrations and special events at war memorials on federal land. Steube is joined by U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard in introducing this bipartisan legislation.
“It’s important that we do all we can to honor our nation’s veterans,” Steube said after introducing the bill.
This bill would waive fees associated with any demonstration or special event whose primary purpose is to commemorate or honor either a group of people because of their service as veterans or immediate family members of veterans. Permit applicants remain subject to all other laws, regulations, and policies regarding the application, issuance, and execution of special use permits for a veterans’ demonstration or special event.
Representatives Neal Dunn and Tom McClintock are original co-sponsors of the bill. Steube, representing DeSoto County, is a former Army JAG Officer and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He serves on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
In other newsA proposed constitutional amendment to extend a homestead property tax discount for disabled veterans to a surviving spouse has been approved by the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs and Space Committee. The measure (SJR 886) was put forward by Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes, a St. Petersburg Republican. While some of the homestead exemptions currently provided to veterans already carry over to a spouse upon death, the committee’s Senior Attorney Cindy Brown said that’s not the case for the exemption for disabled veterans.
The exemption would remain in effect should the surviving spouse decide to get a new home, provided the exemption does not exceed the previous amount. But if the spouse remarries, the exemption would terminate.
