SEBRING — There’s good news and bad news on the influenza (flu) front in Highlands County. The good news is there have only been a few isolated cases of the flu in the county. The bad news is that the Florida Department of Health is expecting to see more cases as the flu season continues.
Flu season runs Sept. 30 to May 21, 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most prevalent strain is H1N1, or Influenza A. The CDC and the health department report on cases of the flu and Influenza Like Illness, or ILI.
As of Dec. 8, the health department shows increased activity state wide.
“It is expected that influenza and ILI activity will increase further over the coming weeks as the season progresses,” the Florida Health Department site states.
Division Director Pamela Crain said in an email that, while there were some cases reported in the county, there has not been any outbreak. She also gave some advice on prevention and who is at highest risk to contract the flu.
“As always, the best way to protect yourself from flu is getting the vaccine,” she said. “People who are most vulnerable are young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with underlying medical conditions.”
Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Dianna Chizmas with Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center’s Care Now said the clinic is seeing cases Influenza A.
“We are seeing patients with the flu but no more than any other season,” she said. “We are using a Rapid Flu test to aid in diagnosing. In five to 15 minutes we can have an accurate diagnosis.”
She also said there is no need to panic but people who have not gotten a flu vaccine should do so as soon as possible.
As a matter of policy, everyone who works at Florida Hospital Heartland sites are given the influenza vaccine.
“Some people cannot have the vaccine because of immune system conditions or they may be allergic to the components in it,” Chizmas said. “In that case, the staff member will wear a mask to protect themselves and the patients.”
When faced with flu-like symptoms or a fever, Chizmas recommends seeing a health care professional. Chizmas said a cold has a gradual onset. The flu has a sudden onset of fever, body aches runny nose and chills.
Chizmas said the first line of defense in fighting the flu is the vaccine. Covering coughs and sneezes will also help to prevent spreading germs. She said to stay away from sick people and if you have a fever, stay home for at least 24 hours unless you are following up with a doctor.
For more information on Influenza A visit cdc.gov or floridahealth.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.