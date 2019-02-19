SEBRING — Information put out by the Florida Department of Health shows Highlands County is faring well statistically this influenza season. The flu is trending upward in surrounding counties in the sixth week of the season, according to the Department of Health’s website.
The predominate strain this season is A 2009 (H1N1) although another strain, influenza A (H3) has also been reported. The Department of Health measures cases as Influenza and Influenza-Like Illnesses, or ILI for short. Highlands County has only had two reported cases confirmed and has had none in week six.
Flu is a respiratory disease brought upon by the influenza virus. It can be very serious and even cause death. The most common way to spread the flu is through droplets from sneezing or coughing.
Dianna Chizmas, an APRN with AdventHealth Medical Group, listed some of the symptoms associated with the flu.
“The flu is associated with body aches, chills, fever, runny or stuffy noses,” she said. “The flu comes on suddenly whereas a cold onset is more gradual.”
The health department’s website, which tracks influenza, states that in week six, the flu or ILI were above the season peak levels measured in the 2016-2017 and 2015-2016 seasons. This information is as of Feb. 13.
Statewide, the season has had 119 diagnosed cases of flu. In week six, 27 cases were reported in the state. One case required hospitalization but no deaths were reported in week six in Florida.
According to floridahealth.gov, there were 20 outbreaks in schools, one in a nursing home, one in an assisted living facility and five outbreaks in day care centers for children. A total of 79 outbreaks were reported as being from “facilities serving children.” The health department’s flu surveillance began Sept. 30, 2018 and continues through May 21.
“We haven’t seen more cases,” Chizmas said. “The people who have tested positive for it have not been vaccinated.”
Chizmas said the test for the flu is fast, about 15 minutes. The nasal swab is a bit unpleasant though.
The best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccination.
“It’s not too late to get the vaccine,” Chizmas said. “It is still effective.”
Here are some tips from the DOH for influenza prevention:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water (if soap is not available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer)
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• If you do get sick, stay home until fever-free for at least 24 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medication)
