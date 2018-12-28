AVON PARK — Nigel Carl Sawney, 46, of Avon Park, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 21. He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (shovel) without intent to kill; property damage of $200; burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and resisting an officer without violence.
Deputies were dispatched to an apartment in Avon Park because of a complaint that Sawney, a former tenant of the apartment, had broken windows to gain entrance into the residence. The landlord told deputies Sawney had voluntarily vacated the apartment about a month prior by handing the keys over to him.
The victim stated when he arrived at the apartment, Sawney was out front and an argument started. The arrest report states Sawney grabbed a shovel that was leaning against the exterior wall and advanced on the victim and swung the shovel. The victim entered the apartment and closed the door.
Sawney allegedly entered the apartment by breaking a window in the front door and closed the door behind himself, according to the arrest report.
When deputies arrived at the apartment they could see Sawney inside through the broken window. The deputies commanded the suspect to exit the house, which Sawney did not initially do. In fact, he walked further into the home. He followed orders after more commands.
When he came out of the apartment, a deputy had his taser ready in case Sawney had armed himself. The arresting deputy said that once again, Sawney disobeyed a command to get on the ground. He was apprehended and arrested when he turned back to go into the apartment.
After being read his Miranda rights and put into a patrol car, Sawney said “lawyer.”
Sawney is at the Highlands County Jail and has a bond for $7,000.
