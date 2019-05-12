AVON PARK – The owner of Palmer Electric/Ace Hardware called local law enforcement to report a string of thefts that occurred between June 2018 to February 2019. The victim said the suspect, Jessica Lee DeWolfe, 36, of Avon Park, was the bookkeeper during the time the thefts allegedly took place.
DeWolfe is facing charges of larceny of $20,000 or more and less than $100,000, fraud, swindle obtain property of $20,000 or more and less than $50,000 and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
The victim was able to show the suspect was the only one working with the accounting software when the deposits were missing. According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s arrest report, after being asked about several dates, the suspect tried to cover her tracks with edits in the computer.
She told the deputies she didn’t know anything about the missing money. The report shows that the deputies were given records that shows DeWolfe was at the location the days after deposits went missing. The normal procedure was for DeWolfe to make out the deposit slips for the previous day.
The investigators tallied the missing funds to $24,895.66.
