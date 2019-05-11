SEBRING — Veterans from the Vietnam and Korean Wars were finally treated like the heroes they are. They, along with their guardians, went on the Rotarian Freedom Flight to Washington, D.C. for a whirlwind trip of a lifetime last weekend.
Rotary Clubs from Highlands and Hardee counties were able to raise enough funds to pick up all the expenses for their veterans, and in many cases, there was enough money to pay the guardian’s way too.
“The guardians are chaperones for the veterans,” Norma Rizer of the Lake Placid Noon Rotary said. “They are not there to take care of them. They are there to ensure their needs are being met and they are being honored appropriately.”
United States Army Vietnam veteran Joel Ray Tomlinson served in 1969. Tomlinson was an engineer and his job was pulling sentry and guard duty at least four days a week.
“When you weren’t on guard duty, we had to perform sweeps of areas they were worried about,” Tomlinson said. “We were sweeping for booby traps like Bouncing Betties. They were ingenious. They could make booby traps out of anything.”
Tomlinson said he had always wanted to go to Washington, D.C. to see the monuments. It was fate, or in this case, his friend Donald Elliott, when they met in a retail store. Elliott is a Rotarian and asked if Tomlison wanted to go on the Freedom Flight. Tomlinson did not hesitate.
Before he knew it, Jason Test was assigned as his guardian and they were off.
“Jason is a real gentleman,” Tomlinson said. “I have a new friend.”
Tomlinson and Test visited the Navy Memorial and the Pentagon and had dinner at an Italian Restaurant called Carmine’s that Tomlinson said was incredible. They stayed overnight at the DoubleTree by Hilton and got up to do it all over again. The second day they went to Arlington National Cemetery where they saw the Eternal Flame and the Changing of the Guard. The group also went to the Women in Military Service for America Memorial and the Vietnam Memorial. The World War II monument and others were on the agenda.
“They pack a lot into two days,” Test said. “Only God knows how many miles we walked. Those vets were on point though. It was really neat to see them thanked by people as they walked around. It sure is a big change from what they came home to the first time. There was a committee waving signs and people were clapping and saluting the soldiers. It made a big impact.”
At the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall, Tomlinson and Test found names of young men he grew up with in Sebring. Test would not let Tomlinson leave without finding the names. They found four.
“I grew up with those boys,” Tomlinson said. “Bruce Simpson was there (on the wall). He was the first of my friends to die over there. It was a touching moment.”
Besides the crowd’s welcoming, The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier moved Tomlinson the most.
“The most touching moment for me was when we were at the Tomb. It was raining — we were all soaked. I remember thinking it was the most gentle rain I had ever seen.”
The veteran said it reminded him of his late wife Shelley and those who would not make it back.
“It reminded me of those I grew up with, my cousins and my wife,” Tomlinson said. “If it wasn’t for her, I would have been gone a long time ago. She knew how to take care of me.”
Tomlinson met his wife in Florida when he was 36 years old. The two were married for many happy years until Shelley died 10 years ago. The couple raised a son, Joel Travis, who lives in Orlando and adopted Craig Flynn, who lives locally. Tomlinson had two cousins who served with him and were exposed to Agent Orange, one cousin died from complications to the chemical and one is suffering the effects now, according to Tomlinson.
Tomlinson also cried at the overwhelming welcome he and the other soldiers got at the airport.
“Soldiers are respected now when they come home,” he said. “From the time we got off the plane when we came back from Vietnam, we were called ‘baby killers.’ It showed us what should have been. It showed the way it was and the way it wasn’t. There are so many boys who would still be alive if they were treated differently. All they wanted was a little respect.”
Tomlison sited the statistic that shows 22 veterans take their lives daily.
“When we went to the Baltimore ramp at the airport, there were several Navy and civilians yelling, screaming and thanking us. I cried then and at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. I felt proud but it also broke my heart. We had to wait 50 years for that. I don’t usually cry, but I did then.”
Test would go back again if given the chance and so would Tomlinson. Test said he enjoyed listening to the men’s stories that were mostly about drinking and raising Cain. Tomlin enjoyed the camaraderie of the brotherhood as well.
“Lord willing and the creek doesn’t rise, I would like to get back there,” Tomlinson said. “Anytime you sit there and talk about it (Vietnam), you’re getting rid of some demons — and there are always demons.”
